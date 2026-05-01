CJI Justice Surya Kant arrives in Sikkim for National Conclave on Judicial and Technical Education

Justice Surya Kant, the Chief Justice of India, arrived in Sikkim on Friday, May 1 to participate in the National Conclave on Technical and Judicial Education scheduled to be held on May 1 and 2.

The Chief Justice was accompanied by judges of the Supreme Court of India, Chief Justices from various High Courts across the country, and other eminent dignitaries. Representatives from the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) are also attending the conclave, reflecting wide national and international participation.

Upon arrival at the Rangpo Tourist Facilitation Centre, Justice Surya Kant was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Sikkim Police.

The delegation was warmly received by Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai, Judge of the High Court of Sikkim, along with Registrar General Karma Wangchuk Bhutia, Registrar Jyoti Kharka, Law Secretary Suraj Chettri, and Member Secretary of the Sikkim Legal Services Authority, Samita Sharma.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Pakyong, Paru Ruchal, Additional District Collector Sabindra Rai, and several officials from the Home, Tourism, and Legal Services departments were also present during the reception.