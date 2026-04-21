CJI Surya Kant to attend judicial technology conference in Sikkim on May 1–2

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant is set to visit Sikkim on May 1 and 2 to take part in a national conference focused on technology and judicial education, according to an official statement issued on April 20.

The conference, to be held in Gangtok, is being organised by the High Court of Sikkim. Judges from the Supreme Court and several high courts are expected to attend, underlining the event’s national significance.

Ahead of the visit, a high-level coordination meeting took place at the state secretariat under Chief Secretary R Telang. Officials reviewed arrangements covering security, transport, accommodation, protocol, and venue preparedness.

Authorities stressed the need for close coordination across departments to ensure smooth logistics during the visit, given the presence of senior judicial dignitaries.