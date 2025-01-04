Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has directed all discos and pubs in the state to close by 11 pm, warning that any venue found operating beyond that time will face the cancellation of its license.

The decision comes as part of the state government's efforts to preserve the cultural heritage of Sikkim and address rising concerns about public safety.

CM Tamang said that there is a need to balance modern enjoyment with the state's rich traditions. "We must preserve our culture, tradition, and heritage. In this age of computers and laptops, we can still enjoy life—go to discos and pubs—but everything must be done in moderation. There must be limits," he said.

The chief minister further clarified that his order is not just a request but a mandate.

The closure order follows an increase in accidents, including fatal incidents, that have occurred late at night, often involving drunk driving. "Many lives have been lost recently, including four police personnel. The late-night hours of discos and pubs have contributed to these tragic events," CM Tamang said. He has instructed the newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP), IPS Akshay Sachdeva, to enforce the curfew strictly.

"I request all disco and pub owners to close their establishments by 11 PM. They may operate until that time, but no venue should remain open past 11 PM," the Chief Minister said. He also warned that any violations of this order would result in the immediate revocation of licenses, with severe penalties for both owners and local law enforcement officers who fail to comply. "If a disco or pub is found open after 11 PM, the license will be canceled and the police station in charge could face suspension or even termination," he said.

The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to outgoing DGP, AK Singh, for his service to Sikkim, acknowledging his efforts in maintaining law and order in the state. "He has worked tirelessly for the betterment of Sikkim, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him," CM Tamang said.