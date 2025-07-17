CM Prem Singh Tamang extends greetings to Press Club of Sikkim on 23rd Foundation Day

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday extended his heartfelt greetings and congratulations to the members of the Press Club of Sikkim (PCS) on the occasion of its 23rd Foundation Day. Describing the day as a milestone in the journey of professional journalism in the state, the Chief Minister lauded the role of the press in fostering informed public discourse and democratic values.

In his official message, CM Tamang acknowledged the Press Club’s contribution as a unifying platform for media professionals in the region. He highlighted the Club’s consistent efforts to bring together journalists who work diligently to inform, educate, and inspire the people of Sikkim.

“This Foundation Day is not just a celebration but also a time for introspection,” CM Tamang noted. “It is a moment for the media fraternity to assess its progress, share ideas, and chart the way forward.”

Underscoring the vital role of a free press in a vibrant democracy, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the state government’s unwavering support for media freedom, welfare, and growth. He emphasised that the government has maintained close coordination with PCS to foster a robust ecosystem for journalism in Sikkim.

Among the notable initiatives, CM Tamang mentioned the long-awaited establishment of the Press Club of Sikkim Bhawan, fulfilling a key demand of the journalist community. “I believe that our media professionals are now benefiting from the enhanced facilities at the new Bhawan,” he said.

The Chief Minister also outlined several government measures aimed at supporting the media sector. These include the introduction of journalism awards to acknowledge excellence in reporting on crucial themes such as climate change, human rights, and women’s issues. The government has also provided a 17-seater vehicle to the Press Club to facilitate its logistical requirements.

In a move to honour journalistic excellence, the government has instituted the Teesta Rangeet Aviral Kalam Puraskar, awarded annually on Independence Day to recognise lifetime contributions of senior journalists. Additionally, the prize amounts for two other key awards—Kanchendzonga Kalam Puraskar and Lagansheel Yuwa Patrakar Puraskar—have been increased to ₹1,01,000 and ₹51,000 respectively.

Financial sustainability of media houses has also been addressed, with a revision of advertisement rates in 2024 to bolster economic resilience within the media industry.

On the welfare front, the state government has provided health insurance coverage to 90 accredited journalists. The Patrakar Samman Yojana was launched to extend pension support to retired journalists, with a grant-in-aid of ₹20 lakhs already distributed to senior members of the profession through PCS.

In his concluding remarks, CM Tamang reminded journalists of their critical role in society. “With great respect comes great responsibility,” he said, urging the media to remain committed to truthful reporting and public enlightenment.

He also encouraged the press to use its platform to spotlight the peace, development, and progress achieved in the state. “May our media space be increasingly used to showcase Sikkim’s peace, prosperity, and the collective achievements of its people,” he added.