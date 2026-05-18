CM Prem Singh Tamang walks to official event as Sikkim begins fuel-saving measures

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday, May 18 walked more than two kilometres from his official residence to attend a government programme in a symbolic gesture aimed at promoting fuel conservation and responsible public spending.

The move comes as the Sikkim government formally began implementing fuel-saving measures following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for prudent expenditure and reduced fuel consumption amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

According to officials, Tamang walked from his official residence, Mintokgang, to Manan Kendra in Gangtok to attend the programme. After the event, he returned to his residence by taxi.

This is the second such gesture by the Chief Minister in recent days. On May 15, he had also walked the same route to attend an official function.

During Monday’s programme, Tamang announced that private vehicles would be exempted from the odd-even traffic restriction on Saturdays and Sundays, while the rule would continue to apply to government vehicles.

In a statement, the Chief Minister’s press secretary, Yougan Tamang, said the Chief Minister’s decision was intended to set an example in support of the government’s austerity and fuel conservation measures.

The State government has rolled out several steps, including restrictions on vehicle movement and strengthened public transport services, as part of its fuel-saving initiative.