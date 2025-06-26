CM Tamang calls for united front to build a drug-free Sikkim

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on June 24 said that the Sikkim government is committed to building a drug-free Sikkim while addressing a large gathering at Manan Kendra on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2025.

Organized by the Social Welfare Department, the event saw participation from several dignitaries including Speaker M.N. Sherpa, Deputy Speaker Raskumari Thapa, Minister for Social Welfare Sanjeet Lepcha, MLAs, Advisors to the Chief Minister, senior government officials, heads of educational institutions, police officers, representatives from NGOs, youth volunteers, and students from various schools and colleges.

In his address, CM Tamang said, “Substance abuse is not a distant issue. It is affecting our homes, damaging our communities, and putting our youth in danger. This is not just a government campaign, but a people's movement built on compassion, awareness, and action.”

The Chief Minister dedicated the day to the cause of social reform and a healthier future for the state’s youth. He called on every citizen—parents, teachers, students, and community leaders—to join hands in fighting the drug menace. “We often think drugs affect only one person, but in reality, it affect the whole family, society, and even the country,” he said.



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CM Tamang also highlighted the strong measures taken by his government to tackle the drug menace in Sikkim. He mentioned that regular awareness campaigns are being conducted across the state to educate people about the dangers of drug abuse. There has been a noticeable rise in rehabilitation admissions, which he said reflects that more individuals are now coming forward to seek help. The government has appointed Nodal Officers in every department and is establishing ‘Drug-Free Cells’ in government offices, with plans to expand the initiative to schools soon. He also spoke about the introduction of SCERT’s ‘Nawa Chetna Module’ aimed at empowering students through school-based anti-drug education. In addition, the state is promoting sports, arts, and cultural activities to engage the youth in positive and productive ways. Strong enforcement measures are also being carried out by the Sikkim Police and Excise Department to curb drug trafficking and ensure that those involved are brought to justice.

A special focus is being laid on rehabilitation linked with skill development, offering recovering individuals hope and livelihood options. CM Tamang said that the government is shifting the narrative from punishment to empathy and support.

On this occasion, he also extended warm greetings to His Holiness the 17th Gyalwang Karmapa, Ogyen Trinley Dorje, on his 40th birth anniversary, which coincided with the day.

Urging young people to take the lead, the Chief Minister said, “Say a firm NO to drugs and a big YES to life. Support your peers. Be the leaders of change. You are the torchbearers of a better Sikkim.”

He thanked all educators, police officers, government staff, artists, volunteers, and NGOs for their contribution to the campaign. He stressed that music, art, and literature can play a vital role in steering youth away from substance abuse.

Calling for community-wide cooperation, CM Tamang said, “Let us build a Sikkim where love, opportunity, and progress replace addiction and despair. Together, we can break the chains.”