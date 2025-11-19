COAS Upendra Dwivedi reviews security in Sikkim, meets CM Tamang and honours veteran achievers

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi undertook a comprehensive review of security preparedness in Sikkim during his visit to the state’s forward areas, where he also called on Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. The Army Chief, accompanied by senior military commanders including the GOC-in-C Eastern Command, GOC Trishakti Corps and GOC Black Cat Division, discussed national security priorities and ongoing civil–military initiatives with the Chief Minister.

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s official residence, focused on enhancing military-civil cooperation, evaluating welfare measures for veterans from Sikkim, and reviewing progress under the state’s Ranbhoomi Darshan programme. CM Tamang appreciated the Army’s steadfast role in safeguarding the border state and acknowledged the positive synergy emerging between the armed forces and civil administration. He said the government and citizens of Sikkim remain committed to working alongside the Indian Army to strengthen civil defence and promote military-civil fusion in border regions.

During the visit, the Army Chief travelled to several frontline posts under the Black Cat Division, where he was briefed on the formation’s operational readiness, capability enhancement plans and challenges posed by the high-altitude terrain. The Army said General Dwivedi assessed ongoing preparedness measures in the sensitive border belt and was updated on new technologies being deployed in the region.

General Dwivedi also reviewed indigenous drones currently utilised by troops for surveillance and operational tasks. The Army noted that these Indian-made platforms are improving real-time situational awareness for soldiers stationed in demanding forward locations. The COAS interacted with troops posted in high-altitude areas and praised their exceptional professionalism, resilience and commitment despite harsh weather and challenging terrain.

A key highlight of the visit was the Veteran Achievers Award ceremony, organised to recognise distinguished veterans who have made outstanding contributions to society after completing their military service. Six veterans from across the region were honoured for their work in nation-building, education, welfare programmes, veteran support and youth development.

Among the awardees, Colonel Keshab Rai (Retd) was commended for pioneering work in veteran welfare, particularly his role in resolving pension and documentation issues and ensuring that information reaches remote Nepali-speaking communities.



Major Pasang Wangdi (Retd) was recognised for longstanding service with the Darjeeling Children’s Trust, supporting healthcare, education, skill development and child welfare initiatives.

Major P.S. Gurung (Retd) was honoured for over 30 years of contributions to inclusive sports and his continued leadership in educational and welfare institutions.



Subedar (Honorary Captain) Kanteshwar Mochahai (Retd) received recognition for supporting veterans and veer naris in Sonitpur, including helping families access key documentation and promoting national values in schools.

Naik Bishnu Gurung (Retd) was acknowledged for addressing digital and administrative challenges faced by veterans in remote regions of Sikkim through a Common Service Centre that serves over 200 beneficiaries.

Commander (IN) G.L. Sharma (Retd) was celebrated for his contributions to higher education and leadership roles across four universities, including his current tenure as Vice Chancellor of SRM University Sikkim.

Speaking at the ceremony, General Dwivedi said that service to the nation does not end with retirement and praised the awardees as examples of continued dedication beyond active military duty. The event underscored the message that nation-building is a lifelong mission.