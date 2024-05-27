An accident occurred near Tarkhola in Sikkim when a truck and a passenger Jeep collided on 10 Mile Road. The collision resulted in multiple injuries and one fatality. The incident unfolded when a taxi en route from Siliguri to Gangtok crashed into a truck near the Sikkim-West Bengal border.

The collision took place at 10 Mile in Tarkhola, leading to significant damage and injuries.

Tragically, 1 person lost their life in the accident. Additionally, around 10 others, including children, sustained injuries and were promptly rushed to Rangpo Hospital for medical treatment.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.