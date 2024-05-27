Collision near Sikkim-West Bengal border claims 1 life, leaves 10 injured
An accident took place near Tarkhola in Sikkim when a truck and a passenger Jeep collided on 10 Mile Road. The collision resulted in multiple injuries and one fatality, with around 10 others, including children, injured and taken to Rangpo Hospital for treatment.
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Story highlights
- A truck and a passenger Jeep collided near Tarkhola in Sikkim on 10 Mile Road, causing multiple injuries and one fatality
- The incident involved a taxi travelling from Siliguri to Gangtok, which crashed into the truck near the Sikkim-West Bengal border
- Approximately 10 people, including children, were injured and taken to Rangpo Hospital for treatment
An accident occurred near Tarkhola in Sikkim when a truck and a passenger Jeep collided on 10 Mile Road. The collision resulted in multiple injuries and one fatality. The incident unfolded when a taxi en route from Siliguri to Gangtok crashed into a truck near the Sikkim-West Bengal border.
The collision took place at 10 Mile in Tarkhola, leading to significant damage and injuries.
Tragically, 1 person lost their life in the accident. Additionally, around 10 others, including children, sustained injuries and were promptly rushed to Rangpo Hospital for medical treatment.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
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