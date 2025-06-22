Colombia celebrates peace and unity on Yoga Day with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Thousands of people gathered at Plaza La Santa Maria in Bogotá to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The event was more than just a yoga gathering—it was a moment to honor ten years of peace in Colombia and reflect on a journey from war to harmony.

Ten years ago, Colombia witnessed a historic moment when the government signed a peace agreement with the FARC guerrilla group, ending more than five decades of armed conflict. That agreement changed the course of the country’s history. What many may not know is that Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar played a key role in making that peace possible.

In 2015, at a time when hope for peace seemed distant and talks between the two sides had failed again and again, Gurudev traveled to Havana to meet with top FARC commanders. For three days, he held conversations with them, encouraging them to leave violence behind and look toward a better future for the country. His message of non-violence struck a chord. Not long after, FARC declared a year-long unilateral ceasefire. This bold move paved the way for the peace agreement later that year.

Now, a decade later, the people of Colombia gathered again, this time not for conflict but for yoga, meditation, and unity. Gurudev led the large crowd through the Common Yoga Protocol—a simple but effective sequence of yoga postures and breathing techniques followed around the world. “We must not mistake yoga just for a physical exercise,” Gurudev told the crowd. “It is a state of our mind.”

He shared that he chaired the first committee that developed the Common Yoga Protocol. “I’m very happy that at least one-third of the world’s population is now following this protocol. But our work in the space of mental health doesn't end here. In fact, it’s just the beginning,” he added.

The event was attended by senior officials, including the Director of the Observatory of Culture and Cultural Knowledge Management at Bogotá’s Secretariat of Culture. Speaking at the event, the director said, “Very tense moments have gripped the country in recent weeks, and this day comes at the perfect time to balance the load and send a positive message to all the people of Bogotá.”

Gurudev’s visit to Colombia this year included stops in other major cities like Medellín and Cartagena. He met with parliamentarians, business leaders, scholars, and local communities. Everywhere he went, he led sessions on meditation and mental well-being, promoting the idea of a peaceful and united South America. He also addressed the Colombian Parliament and shared a powerful message: “A world free from suffering, a world which is more loving, happier and peaceful—it could appear to be a utopia. But I think it begins with a dream. If we start having this dream, I’m sure we can fulfill it.”

In recognition of his efforts, Gurudev was awarded the Bolívar Governorate Medal ‘Honor to Civil Merit’ on June 20. The honor was given for his dedication and discipline in serving humanity and for his vital role in Colombia’s peace process. Dumek Turbay Paz, the Mayor of Cartagena de Indias, also praised Gurudev for his humanitarian contributions in spreading peace and happiness across the world.

People from different walks of life came forward to share how Gurudev’s work has touched their lives. Lika Gaveish, a filmmaker and photographer who attended The Art of Living’s World Culture Festival in New Delhi in 2016, said, “My partner worked as a cameraman, filming in the conflict zones—I’ve seen how hard it’s been. Knowing that Gurudev played a role in bringing peace to that region really touched me. The world has a lot to be thankful to him for.”