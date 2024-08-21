The Congress has criticised the government over the establishment of hydropower projects in ecologically fragile regions of Sikkim without considering their environmental impact.

Following a massive landslide in east Sikkim on Tuesday, which damaged parts of a 510 MW hydroelectric project on the Teesta river, the opposition party highlighted the issue.

The landslide occurred at Dipu Dara near Singtam in Gangtok district, causing significant damage to the powerhouse of the Teesta Stage V hydroelectric project.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh stated that the series of landslides has substantially damaged the Teesta V hydropower station.

He also mentioned the Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) and riverine floods in the Teesta River basin in October 2023, which caused massive devastation in Sikkim and Kalimpong, West Bengal.

Ramesh criticised the Union Budget unveiled in July 2024 for its vague promise of assistance without detailing funds for Sikkim.



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He argued that the Budget announcements were insufficient and called for a development framework that centres on ecological dimensions.

Ramesh pointed out that National Highway 10, the lifeline of Sikkim and Kalimpong, has been in a precarious state with frequent landslides and closures, affecting trade, tourism, and the security of sensitive border areas. He blamed the spate of hydro projects on the Teesta River for making the region more flood-prone.

According to the National Hydropower Development Corporation (NHDC), 47 hydropower projects are in various stages of development on the Teesta River in Sikkim and West Bengal.

The October 2023 disaster was exacerbated by the failure of the Teesta-III dam, Ramesh noted. He also highlighted that IRCON’s tunnelling for the Sivok-Rangpo railway line has increased the region’s vulnerability.

Ramesh criticised the mismanagement of debris disposal, which has raised the riverbed level and made the region more flood-prone. He argued that these projects have been undertaken without considering local communities, who have not benefited in terms of employment, power share, or revenue generation.

He cited the lack of consultation with local communities, including the Lepcha community, who had challenged the Teesta V project’s environment clearance in 2014. Ramesh stressed that the recent disasters have shown the need for proper environmental impact assessments and consultations with local communities.

He warned that the hydel projects on the Teesta River are fundamentally altering the ecology, with grave consequences for future generations.