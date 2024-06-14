Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi expressed solidary with the people of Sikkim after incessant rainfall wreaked havoc in northern Sikkim's Mangan district on June 14, killing at least six people.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Assam MP urged the administration to act promptly and carry out relief operations at the earliest.

He wrote on X, “Deeply concerned to hear about the incessant rains in Sikkim which have disrupted normal life and left thousands stranded. Urging the administration to ensure relief operations are carried out at the earliest. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Sikkim.”

According to officials, at least six people were killed and 1,500-odd tourists stranded as massive landslides caused devastation in Mangan district, on June 14.

A newly-constructed bailey bridge at Sangkalang collapsed snapping the link between Mangan with Dzongu and Chungthang. Landslides blocked stretches of roads and several houses were inundated or damaged, while electricity poles were swept away, they said.

Towns such as Dzongu, Chungthang, Lachen, and Lachung in Mangan district known for popular tourist spots like Gurudongmar Lake and Yunthang Valley have now been cut off from the rest of the country.

“Three persons each died in Pakshep and Ambhithang villages,” Mangan District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri said.