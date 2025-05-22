Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on May 22 underlined the critical role of road connectivity in driving the state's development, during his address at the India Today Conclave States of the States – Sikkim @ 50 in New Delhi.

Speaking on the theme “The Glorious Journey & the Illustrious Road Ahead”, Tamang reflected on Sikkim's transformation since joining the Indian Union in 1975 and shared his vision for the next phase of growth. At the core of that vision, he said, lies infrastructure—especially road connectivity.

“Our main focus is on road connectivity,” said the Chief Minister. “If we can ensure better roads and transport networks, everything else, including marketing and tourism, will follow automatically. Connectivity is the foundation of development.”

He added that the state government is closely working with the Centre and the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to boost road infrastructure in the Himalayan state, which faces geographical and climatic challenges.

The rugged terrain and frequent landslides make road construction both expensive and time-consuming, but Tamang stressed that the government remains committed.

“Marketing, trade, and tourism all depend on how well we are connected. Without proper roads, even the best products cannot reach markets in time. That is why improving connectivity is not just about building roads; it is about building opportunities,” he said.