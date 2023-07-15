Sikkim's Animal Husbandry department has sounded the alarm as contagious lumpy skin disease (LSD) continues to wreak havoc on the region's cattle population. With a staggering death toll of 652 cattle and counting, the department is urging the top administration to declare LSD an epidemic in the state.

Dr. BM Chettri, the Principal Director of Animal Husbandry and a member of Bharatiya Pashu Chikitsa Parishad, emphasized the severity of the situation. "Our department, in coordination with the Secretary, has requested the declaration of Lumpy Skin Disease as an epidemic in Sikkim," he stated. Sikkim, known for its challenging mountainous terrain, is home to nearly 150,000 cattle. Unfortunately, only 40 percent of them have been vaccinated thus far, highlighting the limited availability of the vaccine in the region.

"We received a meager supply of 100 vials of the vaccination, which is woefully insufficient considering the size of our cattle population and the difficulties posed by our terrain," explained Director Chettri. Despite the challenges, the department has managed to vaccinate 40 percent of the cattle. Efforts are underway to reach out to more animals in the coming days, but logistical difficulties remain a hurdle.

In response to the crisis and to alleviate the financial burden on affected farmers, the state government has announced compensation for the loss of cows due to Lumpy Skin Disease. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang assured that a detailed report will be collected from the Animal Husbandry Veterinary Services department and District Collectorates of all districts to determine the extent of the losses.