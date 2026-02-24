Containment order issued in Sikkim’s Soreng after Avian influenza detection

The District Magistrate of Soreng district has issued a containment order following confirmation of avian influenza (H5N1) in backyard poultry farms in the district, an official said on February 24.

According to a notification issued by the Office of the District Collector-cum-District Magistrate on February 23, cases were reported from Ward No. 4, Buriakhop Rengang under 2B–Buriakhop GPU and Ward No. 3, Singu under 07-Takuthang Chuchen GPU in Soreng district.

The affected areas have been declared as surveillance zones, while the entire regions under 2B–Buriakhop GPU and 07-Takuthang Chuchen GPU have been designated as containment zones. The District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department will demarcate and notify the exact boundaries.

Movement of live poultry, birds, eggs, meat, feed, equipment and related materials into or out of the infected zones has been prohibited with immediate effect. Check-posts will be established to strictly monitor compliance.

The order also mandates humane culling of infected and exposed poultry in accordance with the Government of India protocols. Safe scientific disposal of carcasses and contaminated materials through deep burial or incineration will be carried out under the supervision of competent authorities.

All live bird markets in the affected zones have been closed until further orders. Sanitisation and disinfection drives will be undertaken in the impacted areas.

The Chief Medical Officer, Soreng, has been directed to ensure monitoring of individuals exposed to infected birds and to maintain adequate stocks of PPE kits, antiviral medicines and isolation facilities, if required. Community-level awareness and surveillance will also be conducted by health workers.

Inter-departmental coordination has been put in place with the District Animal Husbandry Department functioning as the nodal agency. Concerned officials have been instructed to enforce strict compliance, and any violation will attract action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other applicable laws.

A 24x7 control room has been activated at the District Emergency Operation Centre in Soreng. The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department helpline number 1962 will remain operational.

The containment order has come into immediate effect and will remain in force until further directions.