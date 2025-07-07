Contraband seized in Soreng: Government employee arrested in major drug bust

In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, Soreng District Police on Sunday arrested a government employee and seized a substantial quantity of suspected contraband substances in a targeted operation near Chakung Gate.

The operation took place around 6:30 PM on July 6, when police intercepted a Bolero taxi (Reg. No. SK02J/1340) plying the Siliguri-Soreng route. The suspect, Binod Chettri, a resident of Dodak and a Lower Division Clerk (LDC) at the Block Administrative Centre (BAC) in Soreng, was detained based on prior surveillance and credible intelligence.

During the search, conducted in the presence of the Block Development Officer (BDO), officials recovered a dark brown cloth pouch containing 127 loose tablets along with a file of blue-coloured Proximec Spas—a pharmaceutical drug known to be misused for recreational highs.



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Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Officials said further investigations are underway to trace the source of the drugs and determine whether the accused is linked to a broader network.

Authorities have hinted at the possibility of more arrests in the days ahead, as efforts continue to crack down on illegal drug circulation in the district.