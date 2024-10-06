A coordination meeting is being held in Siliguri today, focusing on the demand for tribal status for left-out communities, including the 12 communities of Sikkim: Thami, Bahun, Chettri, Sanyasi (Jogi), Newar, Kirat Khambu Rai, Kirat Diwan, Sunuwar, Gurung, Mangar, Bhujel, and Majhi: as well as communities from Darjeeling, such as Bhujel, Gurung, Mangar, Newar, Jogi, Khas, Rai, Sunuwar, Thami, Yakhna (Dewan), and Dima. The meeting which began at 1 PM featured key political figures and officials aiming to address this long-pending issue.

The programme will commence with a ceremonial Khada Arpan to Sabha Adhyaksha by Raju Bista, MP (Darjeeling Lok Sabha). Dr. SD Dhakal, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Sikkim, will deliver the welcome address, followed by a PowerPoint presentation by Sarika Pradhan, Secretary of the Welfare Department, Government of Sikkim.

Other notable speakers include Minister Raju Basnet who will provide a background briefing, along with DT Lepcha, MP (Rajya Sabha), and Dr. Indra Hang Subba, MP (Sikkim Lok Sabha). An open discussion will follow, allowing participants to share their views.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang will deliver the key address, marking the event as a critical moment in the ongoing effort to secure tribal status for these marginalized communities.