Composite Regional Centre (CRC) of Sikkim underlines the importance of learning Braille and sign language by all teachers so that the inclusion of students with disabilities in general schools would turn into a reality, leading to the inclusion of persons with disabilities in society in general.

Along with the rest of the nation, Sikkim's Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation, and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (CRC) commemorated the 76th Independence day in its facilities with great enthusiasm and joy.

CRC-Sikkim runs under the administrative control of NIEPVD, Dehradun, DEPwD, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJE), Government of India.

The program was initiated by Dr. Vidya Bhushan, Lecturer Physiotherapy, CRC-Sikkim, who was also the coordinator of the program by thanking the Director, NIEPVD, Dehradun, Dr. Himangshu Das. Ms. Pushpanjali Gupta, Officer-in-charge, CRC-Sikkim hoisted the National Flag that was followed by the National Anthem.

Ms. Gupta, who is also the HOD, of Special Education, informed the audience about the journey undertaken by the Centre in its 2yrs of existence.

Two army veterans belonging to an organization named ‘Ex-army Association’, Assam Linzey, B. K. Rai, Ex Naik, presently, President of the organization, and Ashok Rai, who also is a member of the association, were facilitated with the traditional ‘Khada’ during the occasion.

A colorful cultural program was presented by the staff of CRC-Sikkim along with the locals who had come to attend the program.

Master Hridoy Krishna Hazarika, a student of class 6, Assam Lingzey Senior Secondary School, gave a speech on the title “Independence Day” and sang “Hind Desh Ke Niwasi, Sabhi Jan Ek he”.

Tender Bud’s School students under the guidance of the Principal and the teachers performed a traditional dance number for the occasion. The principal of the school was also felicitated thereafter. The program ended with a vote of thanks to the coordinator.

It needs mention here that around 100 people from far and wide participated in the celebration.