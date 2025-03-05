The highly acclaimed Sikkimese film Tara - The Lost Star is set to reach a wider audience as it will be available for streaming on BookMyShow STREAM from March 7. The film will be featured alongside prestigious titles, including the Oscar-winning Anora.

Directed with deep artistic vision, Tara - The Lost Star has been celebrated for its storytelling, cinematography, and cultural significance. The film has received widespread appreciation from critics and audiences alike making it a landmark in Sikkim’s growing film industry.

With its availability on BookMyShow STREAM, viewers across India can now watch Tara - The Lost Star from the comfort of their homes. The streaming platform allows film enthusiasts to pre-book their viewing experience, ensuring they don’t miss the opportunity to witness this much-loved cinematic gem from Sikkim.

To pre-book and watch the film, viewers can visit BookMyShow STREAM.