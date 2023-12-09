The 14th Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibet, embarked on his visit to Sikkim and West Bengal on Saturday. From December 12 to 14, he is scheduled to deliver teachings.

The visit has sparked diplomatic discussions regarding the ongoing border tension between India and China. During his tour, the Dalai Lama will deliver teachings in Gangtok, which is approximately 50 kilometres from the China border.

He will teach Gyalsey Thokme Sanpo's 37 practices of a Boddhisattva at Paljor Stadium, at the request of the Sikkim State Government.

Following this, he will depart for teachings in Salugara, West Bengal on December 14. He will deliver a general teaching and conduct the ceremony for the generation of Bodhicitta (semkye) at Sed-Gyued Monastery.

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