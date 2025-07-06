Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday celebrated in Gangtok amid calls for global compassion and peace

The 90th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama was celebrated with great reverence and joy at Chandmari, Gangtok, underscoring his enduring global legacy of compassion, peace, and unity.

Organised by the Tibetan Settlement Office and the Tibetan community of Gangtok, the event drew the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Sikkim Legislative Assembly Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa who graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Others in attendance included Member of Parliament Indra Hang Subba, DGP Akshay Sachdeva, and Syari MLA Tenzing Lamtha.

2025 Declared the 'Year of Compassion'

The event was marked by a formal declaration from the Kashag, the governing council of the Central Tibetan Administration, proclaiming 2025 as the Year of Compassion. The initiative calls upon people across the world to embrace and promote the Dalai Lama’s teachings rooted in kindness, unity, non-violence, and environmental consciousness.

MP Indra Hang Subba: "Dalai Lama’s Presence in India is a Great Blessing"

Addressing the gathering, Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba described the Dalai Lama’s continued presence in India as a “profound blessing,” especially at a time when global peace is under threat. Reflecting on widespread conflicts and geopolitical uncertainties, Subba remarked,

“When the world is facing so much disorder and wars are raging across continents, the presence of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in India is not just symbolic—it is spiritually and morally significant.”

Speaking on behalf of the people of Sikkim, Subba extended heartfelt wishes to the Tibetan spiritual leader, saying,

“I wish everyone peace, love, and compassion on His Holiness’ birthday. His teachings in non-violence, humanity, and mindfulness are what the world needs to achieve true peace and prosperity.”

He reaffirmed unwavering support for the institution of the Dalai Lama, advocating for its continuation to ensure the sustained propagation of peace and harmony throughout human civilization.

DGP Akshay Sachdeva: "A Living Embodiment of Harmony"

Director General of Police Akshay Sachdeva also spoke on the occasion, describing the Dalai Lama as "an epitome of love and harmony", especially in a world torn apart by violence and division. He emphasized that the Dalai Lama’s message transcends spiritual boundaries and has universal resonance.

Celebrating Resilience and the Tibetan Exile Journey

The celebration also highlighted the remarkable resilience of the Tibetan exile community, whose strength and identity remain rooted in the Dalai Lama’s enduring principles of compassion shastra. The gathering served as both a cultural tribute and a political message of solidarity for Tibet’s spiritual and humanitarian legacy.

Sikkim's Continued Support for the Tibetan Cause

Subba recalled India’s—and particularly Sikkim’s—historic solidarity with the Dalai Lama, dating back to 1959, when he first sought refuge in India after fleeing Tibet.

“India and Sikkim have always stood by His Holiness. We support every decision he has taken. His presence is not only spiritually uplifting but also vital to the moral fabric of this region,” Subba noted.

The event concluded with traditional Tibetan performances, heartfelt prayers, and a renewed collective commitment to carry forward the message of universal compassion, as envisioned by the Dalai Lama himself.