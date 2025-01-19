Darjeeling MP Raju Bista attended an event on January 19 hosted by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, to celebrate the cultural richness of the North East states and the Darjeeling region.

Bista expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to highlight the cultural diversity of the region, referring to the North East states as the “Ashtalakshmi of India,” alongside the Darjeeling hills, Terai, and Dooars.

The gathering provided a platform for prominent citizens and representatives from the North East living in Delhi to connect and discuss collaborative efforts. Bista commended Rijiju’s dedication to representing the North East and its people, calling him a “guardian” for the community.

“Kiren ji has proudly represented the North East with great commitment. It was inspiring to interact with such a dynamic group. Together, we aim to strengthen coordination among all people from the region,” Bista said.

The event was attended by leaders, including Nagaland Rajya Sabha MP SP Konyak, Assam Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli, BJP Delhi North East Cell In-charge Ashok Tandon, and other members of the BJP North East Cell.

Bista also praised Rijiju’s efforts in fostering unity and creating meaningful opportunities for the community to come together.