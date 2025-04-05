As the long-pending demand for tribal status for 11 Gorkha sub-tribes remains unresolved, a delegation led by Darjeeling MP Raju Bista met Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram in New Delhi on April 4. The delegation submitted ethnographic data and other relevant documents to support the demand for the re-inclusion of these Gorkha communities as Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Raju Bista, who is also the National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the meeting with the Union Minister was productive and that the Minister showed strong support for the Gorkha cause. “We presented detailed reports and data in support of our long-standing demand. The minister assured us that he and his Ministry are working hard to speed up the process,” Bista said.

The demand for ST status for the 11 left-out Gorkha subtribes has been pending for years. These subgroups have been seeking recognition and equal treatment under the Scheduled Tribe category, which would allow them access to constitutional protections, welfare schemes and reserved quotas in education and employment.

Minister Jual Oram, known for his understanding of tribal issues, acknowledged the complexity of the process. He said that the official path to inclusion in the ST list involves several steps, including evaluation by the Registrar General of India (RGI) and approval by the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, he assured the delegation that his Ministry is committed to doing everything possible to move the process ahead without unnecessary delays.

Joining Bista in the delegation were key Gorkha leaders including Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) Chief Bimal Gurung, 11 Gorkha Jaati Mahasangh President MS Rai, GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri and Govind Pradhan. The presence of these leaders reflected the unity and seriousness of the Gorkha community regarding this long-standing issue.