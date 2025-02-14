Darjeeling MP and BJP National Spokesperson Raju Bista has advocated for improved regional air connectivity to promote tourism and aid local communities in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong regions.

In a meeting with Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Bista discussed the ongoing Bagdogra Airport expansion project and proposed initiating a daily helicopter service between Bagdogra, Darjeeling, Mirik, Bijanbari, and Kalimpong.

Highlighting the region’s status as a major tourist hub in the Eastern Himalayas, Bista emphasised the potential benefits of improved air connectivity.

“Starting daily helicopter services will attract high-value tourists and boost tourism in rural areas,” Bista stated. He also noted that such services could serve as a lifeline for locals during emergencies.

The Civil Aviation Minister assured Bista that the proposal would be prioritised. Instructions have already been given to the relevant authorities to assess the feasibility and take necessary actions.

Bista reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing connectivity and promoting prosperity in Darjeeling, Terai, and Dooars. “I look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition and the positive impact they will have on our communities, businesses, and tourism industry,” he added.