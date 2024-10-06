Darjeeling MP Raju Bista on October 6 said that the demand for tribal status for the Gorkha community and other left-out groups from Sikkim, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and the Dooars is not a political issue but a community matter. Speaking after a coordination meeting held in Siliguri, Bista strongly voiced that this demand is deeply rooted in the constitutional rights of the people and it is the responsibility of the government to recognize those rights.

“This is not a political issue. This is about the community. It is about our constitutional rights, and we will not rest until the people of Darjeeling and Sikkim are granted their due tribal status under the Constitution of India,” Bista said. “The Indian Constitution guarantees rights to all its citizens, and it is high time that the Gorkhas and other left-out communities receive what they rightfully deserve.”

The meeting in Siliguri focused on the long-standing demand for tribal status for the 12 left-out communities in Sikkim and 11 from Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Dooars. Bista said that today's meeting, chaired by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, was a major step towards unifying efforts and addressing the issues collectively. "We have been working on this separately for years, but today we have united under a Joint Action Committee (JAC) which will ensure that our voices are stronger, and we will work together to push this forward," he said.

The Joint Action Committee, which was formally created at the meeting, consists of five members each from Sikkim, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Dooars, with a total of 22 members. According to Bista, this committee will now take the lead in revising and improving the reports previously submitted to the Office of the Registrar General of India. "We will prepare a fresh report, ensuring that it meets all the criteria and modalities set by the Registrar General’s office," he said. "This report will leave no room for rejection."

Also read: Sikkim: Coordination meeting in Siliguri forms Joint Action Committee for tribal status demand

Bista assured the public that the anthropology reports for Sikkim and Darjeeling are already complete and will be exchanged between the regions. "We will exchange these reports among ourselves to ensure that all questions are addressed and no further objections are raised by the authorities," he added.

Addressing concerns about the influx of Gorkhas into the region, Bista made it clear that this is not a relevant issue. "There is no issue of influx. The Border Security Force (BSF) is there to manage any border-related concerns. What we are asking for is our constitutional right as Gorkhas, who have been living in these hills for centuries. Our culture and way of life are akin to tribes, and we fulfill all the criteria to be recognized as such," he said.

Bista further highlighted that this demand is not new and that the NDA government, which came to power in 2014, has been supportive of the Gorkha community's aspirations. "In 2014, the Modi government gave us a green signal for this demand. The problem lies in the report that was submitted to the Office of the Registrar General of India, which they rejected due to certain issues. But now, with the formation of this Joint Action Committee, we will make sure that all criteria are met and the government has no reason to delay this further," he said.

Bista reminded everyone that the Gorkha people have always been an integral part of India. "The Gorkhas have never crossed the border into India. In fact, the borders have crossed us. We have always been a part of this country, and now we are demanding the recognition we deserve. The people of Sikkim, Darjeeling, and the surrounding areas are all proud citizens of India, and we are fighting for the constitutional recognition that should have been given to us long ago," he said.

Bista also lauded the leadership of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and said that his initiative to bring all stakeholders together was a pivotal moment in the fight for tribal status. "Chief Minister Tamang suggested that we sit together, work jointly, and move forward with a united voice. Today, we did just that, and I am confident that this joint effort will bear fruit," Bista said.

Bista reiterated his confidence in the current government’s will to resolve this issue. "I am fully confident that the government has the willpower to fulfill our demands. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have been very supportive, and we will continue knocking on their doors until our demands are met. The tribal status for the Gorkha community and other left-out communities is not just a request; it is our right, and we will fight for it until the end."

The Joint Action Committee will now proactively work to submit the revised report to the Office of the Registrar General of India, with hopes of finally securing tribal status for the left-out communities in the near future.