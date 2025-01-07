Darjeeling MP Raju Bista announced a landmark development for the region with the Central Government's approval of Rs 1,400 crore for constructing a 14-km elevated corridor between Sevoke Cantonment and Sevoke Bazar. The project, set to be completed in three years, is poised to enhance infrastructure, improve regional connectivity, and alleviate traffic congestion.



"This is a dream project for our region and fulfills my vision of providing world-class infrastructure," Bista remarked. The elevated corridor is expected to significantly benefit residents and tourists, offering a seamless travel experience while boosting local economies.



Bista had appealed to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in May 2023 to expedite the upgradation of NH 10, a critical route connecting Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Dooars, and Sikkim. The project’s approval addresses persistent traffic bottlenecks at Sevoke, especially near the railway level crossing.



The corridor will ensure smoother travel for those commuting between Siliguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, and Sikkim, while enhancing access to the scenic beauty of Sevoke, known for its natural landscapes.



Bista also highlighted progress on other key infrastructure projects, including alternatives to Coronation Bridge, the Siliguri Ring Road, and new highways linking Siliguri to Darjeeling and Teesta. He assured residents that these developments would reduce travel times and further boost regional connectivity.



Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitin Gadkari, Bista said , "These projects reflect the government's commitment to prioritizing the development of Darjeeling hills, Terai, Dooars, and Sikkim."





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