Darjeeling MP Raju Bista led a delegation of leaders from Darjeeling to meet West Bengal Governor Dr. C.V. Anand Bose, seeking his urgent intervention against a recent policy allowing tea garden owners to divert up to 30 per cent of land for non-tea purposes.

The policy, issued as a Gazette Notification by the West Bengal government on February 7, permits tea estate land to be used for hotels, hydro-dams, and commercial projects. Bista and his delegation strongly opposed this move, calling it a violation of multiple state and central laws, including the West Bengal Land Reforms Act (1955), the Tea Act (1953), and the West Bengal Estates Acquisition Act (1953).

The delegation highlighted that the policy threatens the livelihoods of over 250,000 permanent tea workers and nearly 1 million seasonal workers, most of whom belong to marginalised communities. They warned that diverting tea garden land could displace indigenous communities in Darjeeling, Terai, and Dooars and deprive workers of their ancestral land rights (Parja Patta).

Bista also raised concerns that the policy violates Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and livelihood. “By allowing tea garden land to be used for non-tea purposes, the government is endangering the job security of thousands of workers and pushing them further into poverty,” he said.

The delegation criticized the lack of transparency in implementing the policy, stating that it was introduced without legislative approval or consultation with stakeholders such as tea workers, unions, the Tea Board of India, or local representatives from Darjeeling, Terai, and Dooars. Bista pointed out that ignoring the voices of those directly affected undermines democratic principles.

Darjeeling’s tea industry is a vital economic pillar for North Bengal, employing hundreds of thousands of people. The delegation expressed fears that reducing tea garden land by 30% could destabilize the industry, decrease tea production, and increase unemployment. They warned of broader economic consequences for the region if the policy is implemented.

In response, Governor C.V. Anand Bose assured the delegation that he would take necessary action to safeguard the interests of tea workers and protect the tea industry from any irreversible damage.

Bista and his delegation have urged the government to review the legality of the policy and halt its implementation, prioritizing the welfare of tea workers and ensuring their constitutional rights remain protected.