Darjeeling MP Raju Bista met with Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in July to discuss the dire state of National Highway 10 (NH-10). This crucial highway connects the border regions of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Dooars, and Sikkim to the rest of India.

In his statement, Bista emphasized, "Today, I met with Hon'ble Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Sh. Nitin Gadkari ji, to appraise him about the critical condition of National Highway 10 (NH-10). It is one of India's most important routes connecting the border regions of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Dooars, and Sikkim to the rest of the country."

The highway suffered severe damage from flash floods on the Teesta River in October 2023. Many sections of NH-10 were washed away and have not been repaired, leading to frequent closures. Recent rainfall has exacerbated the situation, with the rising Teesta River further eroding the highway's base.

Despite the passage of nine months since the disaster, the West Bengal Public Works Department's NH Division has delayed repairs, jeopardizing daily commuters and the regional economy. Bista highlighted the negative impact of this delay on tourism, trade, and commerce. "The lack of timely repair of NH-10 not only presents tremendous hardships for the locals, but it also harms tourism, trade, commerce, and business in our region," he stated. Bista requested that Nitin Gadkari transfer responsibility for NH-10 to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) or the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

In response, Gadkari directed his ministry officials to expedite the transfer process from the West Bengal PWD to NHIDCL. Bista underscored the importance of NH-10 as a lifeline for the border regions of Kalimpong, Darjeeling, and Sikkim, noting that delays in repairs are causing significant distress to residents and damaging the local economy.

"I assure the people that once NHIDCL takes over NH-10 entirely, it will be better maintained. Along with others, the local citizens living along the Teesta River will greatly benefit from this," Bista concluded.