Darjeeling MP Raju Bista's visit to the Indo-Bangladesh Border Outpost (BOP) 132BN at Karzigacch in North Dinajpur's Chopra Block brought attention to the critical role of the Border Security Force (BSF) amidst ongoing challenges. The visit was a show of solidarity with the jawans stationed in demanding conditions to protect India’s borders.

Bista praised the BSF personnel for their relentless service, particularly against the backdrop of political unrest in Bangladesh and frequent skirmishes at the border. He acknowledged the physical and environmental hardships faced by the jawans and credited their efforts for the safety and security of Indian citizens.

“It is thanks to the selflessness and courage of our BSF officers and jawans that Indian citizens feel safe and protected, even amid the political turmoil in Bangladesh,” he stated, emphasising the BSF's role as India’s first line of defence.

However, Bista’s also criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC leaders for their alleged opposition to the BSF. He condemned what he described as unwarranted criticism of security forces by the state government and highlighted allegations that some TMC officials were aiding illegal infiltrators by facilitating documents like Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and voter IDs.

Bista questioned the measures taken by the state government to address these allegations, reminding Banerjee that the security forces' commitment transcends political agendas. He cited instances of public support for the BSF, particularly from regions like Sukdebpur in Malda, to counter the TMC’s purported stance.

The MP reiterated the need to recognise and respect the sacrifices of the BSF, SSB, and Army personnel who ensure national security, urging political leaders to prioritise the country’s safety over electoral interests.