Krishna Kumari Rai, the spouse of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, has tendered her resignation as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the 11-Namchi-Singithang Constituency in Sikkim. This decision came just a day after she took oath as a legislator.

The Speaker of the Sikkim State Legislative Assembly, MN Sherpa, has officially accepted Krishna Kumari Rai's resignation, resulting in the Namchi-Singithang Constituency becoming vacant. This development paves the way for a by-election in the constituency, although the date for the by-election has not been announced yet.

Krishna Kumari Rai's tenure as an MLA was brief but marked by a significant victory. In the recent elections, she secured a resounding win with 7,907 votes, defeating her closest rival, Bimal Rai of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), who garnered 2,605 votes. Rai's victory margin was an impressive 5,302 votes, reflecting strong support from constituents in the Namchi-Singithang area.