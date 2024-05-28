Two dead bodies which were recovered at Singhalila National Park near the Indo-Nepal border have been identified and are being brought to their respective native places.

One victim has been identified as a native of Yuksam, while the other victim, a female belongs hails from Geyzing. The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed at the request of the victims' family members.

Police personnel from the Uttarey police outpost, along with some locals from Uttarey, have been tasked for the recovery mission. However, it has been informed that the mission may take time considering the difficult terrain and unstable weather conditions of the Singhalila region.

The reason behind the deaths is yet to be ascertained, but it is suspected that they were struck by lightning to which the region is prone.

Reportedly, the victims had gone trekking, leaving their vehicle at Uttarey, on May 19.