Deaths, migration leave over 13,000 Enumeration Forms uncollectable in Sikkim

More than 13,000 Enumeration Forms (EFs) have been reported as uncollectable during Sikkim's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with official data showing deaths, migration and untraceable voters as the primary reasons.

According to data available on the SIR portal as of 4 p.m. on Friday, June 19, a total of 13,474 forms, accounting for 2.86 per cent of the targeted electorate, could not be collected by field teams conducting the revision exercise across the state.

The largest category of uncollectable forms relates to deceased individuals, with 6,173 cases recorded, representing 1.31 per cent of the total. Another 5,266 forms, or 1.12 per cent, could not be collected as the concerned individuals had permanently shifted from their registered locations.

Field teams also reported 1,126 cases involving untraceable or absent persons, accounting for 0.24 per cent of the total. In addition, 865 individuals, or 0.18 per cent, were found to be already enrolled elsewhere, while 44 forms were categorised under miscellaneous reasons.

Despite these challenges, the Special Intensive Revision exercise has achieved near-complete distribution of Enumeration Forms across the state. Official figures show that 4,69,433 forms have been distributed so far, representing 99.66 per cent of the targeted coverage.

However, digitisation of the collected forms remains a work in progress. A total of 3,09,565 forms had been digitised as of Friday, accounting for 65.72 per cent of the forms distributed.