‘Democracy needs constant care, not just elections’: Sikkim CM on ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’

Democracy is not a one-time event tied to elections but a continuous responsibility, said Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang while addressing a gathering at Manan Kendra on June 25 to mark Samvidhan Hatya Diwas. The day commemorates the imposition of the Emergency in 1975 — a period widely seen as a threat to India’s democratic and constitutional order.

“Democracy is not just about elections. It needs constant care, active participation, and above all, deep respect for the Constitution,” the Chief Minister said, urging people to remain vigilant in defending democratic principles.

The event was attended by Cabinet ministers, MLAs, senior officials, and members of the public, including students. It aimed to reflect on the lessons of the Emergency and reaffirm commitment to constitutional values.

Tamang described the Indian Constitution as more than a legal framework. “It is the soul of our democracy. It gives rights to every citizen and makes the government answerable to the people. It is what makes India a free and fair country,” he said.

Remembering those who opposed the Emergency — which was declared by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975 — Tamang paid tribute to political leaders, activists, and ordinary citizens who faced jail and persecution. “Their courage and sacrifice gave us back our democracy. We must remember them and be thankful,” he said.

He also acknowledged the role of the Centre in giving formal recognition to the day. “On behalf of the people and the Government of Sikkim, I express my gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” said Tamang.

The programme included cultural performances, speeches, and a collective pledge to protect democratic rights and uphold the Constitution. Tamang concluded by reminding citizens that the Constitution is not just a document but a responsibility. “Let us always remember that our freedom and rights are protected by the Constitution. We must respect it and uphold its spirit in our everyday lives.”