Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the Sub-Divisional Administrative Centre at Soreng's Mangalbaria, under the Rinchenpong Constituency on April 27, a move aimed at ensuring that development reaches far-fetched corner in the state.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Tamang expressed his happiness and pride over the new centre. He said, "It is a matter of great honour and delight to inaugurate the Sub-Divisional Administrative Centre at Mangalbaria."

He further added that the Centre would play an important role in bringing administration closer to the people. According to him, the Centre would ensure better services, faster work, and easier governance for the people of the region.

Chief Minister Tamang highlighted that the government is working continuously to make sure that development reaches every corner of Sikkim. He mentioned that the new Centre stands as a strong symbol of the government’s commitment to inclusive development and good governance. He also said that such steps will help in reducing the gap between the government and the common people.

The chief minister extended his best wishes to all the officials who would be working at the new Centre. He also congratulated the people of the area warmly and wholeheartedly.

He further expressed hope that officials posted in the location will work with dedication and sincerity to serve the people better.