DGBR reviews post-GLOF road restoration, holds high-level talks with Trishakti Corps and Sikkim government

Lieutenant General Harpal Singh, Director General Border Roads (DGBR), visited Sikkim to review ongoing road restoration and resilience measures following the devastating Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) of 2023. The visit underscored the Centre’s sustained focus on rebuilding critical infrastructure and ensuring long-term all-weather connectivity in the Himalayan region.



During his visit, Lt Gen Harpal Singh held detailed interactions with Lieutenant General Man Raj Singh Mann, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Trishakti Corps, and met with Ravinder Telang, Chief Secretary of Sikkim. The deliberations aimed at reinforcing civil–military coordination for accelerated infrastructure recovery, disaster preparedness, and sustainable connectivity solutions across the state’s fragile and high-altitude terrain.



Discussions centred on the restoration and upgradation of roads damaged by the GLOF, strengthening of vulnerable stretches, slope stabilisation, improved drainage systems, and the construction of protective structures to withstand extreme weather events. Emphasis was placed on adopting climate-resilient engineering practices to mitigate future risks and enhance the durability of strategic road networks.



Recalling the immediate aftermath of the 2023 disaster, the Indian Army under Trishakti Corps played a pivotal role in emergency response operations. Army units were swiftly deployed to assist civil authorities in evacuation efforts, provide medical aid, clear debris, and reopen critical road links, restoring access to remote and cut-off areas despite harsh terrain and adverse weather conditions. Engineer units also established temporary connectivity to ensure uninterrupted movement of essential supplies and services.



As recovery efforts progressed, Trishakti Corps has continued close coordination with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the Government of Sikkim, prioritising infrastructure strengthening, alternate road alignments, and disaster mitigation measures. The Army has also sustained logistics support, medical assistance, and community outreach initiatives in affected regions.



The visit reaffirmed the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to nation-building, disaster preparedness, and resilient infrastructure development, highlighting strong civil–military synergy aimed at safeguarding connectivity and supporting the people of Sikkim in the face of future challenges.