Dialysis treatment at Sikkim’s main government hospital, STNM in Gangtok, has been temporarily suspended following water contamination caused by days of heavy rainfall, hospital officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The disruption, which began on Monday, stems from a malfunction in the hospital’s reverse osmosis (RO) purification system, a critical component for dialysis procedures. Hospital engineers traced the issue to impurities in the water supply affecting the filtration process.

“Despite efforts made, the engineers have not been able to restore it and have requested up to one week to make the system operational again,” a public notice from the hospital stated.

Patients who rely on regular dialysis, many of whom travel from remote areas across Sikkim, have been left in a difficult position. STNM Hospital is the state’s leading facility for such treatment, and the unexpected suspension has raised concerns about contingency planning for essential medical services.

Families of patients expressed frustration over the lack of alternatives. Some have questioned why the hospital does not have backup systems in place for such critical care. “It’s hard enough to travel here every week for treatment. Now we’re being told to find other hospitals. What if someone can’t afford it?” said a patient’s relative.

The hospital has directed affected individuals to seek treatment at other district health centres where dialysis units remain operational.

Authorities have issued an apology for the inconvenience and assured patients they will be notified as soon as services are restored, likely by next week.