In a significant development for the healthcare sector in Sikkim, the District Hospital Mangan has established a Haemo Dialysis Unit to cater to the needs of kidney patients in the region. The opening of this unit brings relief to patients who previously had to travel long hours to the multi-specialty New STNM Hospital in Gangtok for dialysis treatment. Now, with the availability of dialysis services at their local district hospital, patients in Mangan and the surrounding areas can access this critical treatment closer to home.

The newly established Haemo Dialysis Unit at District Hospital Mangan comprises a five-bedded facility that is equipped with advanced infrastructure. The unit features separate cabins for doctors and nurses, ensuring efficient and focused patient care. Additionally, there are specialized rooms including an isolation room, dialyzer washing room, changing room, oxygen plant, and reverse osmosis plant, all contributing to the seamless operation of the dialysis unit.

Since its inauguration on June 2nd, 2023, the dialysis unit has already started serving patients in need. Fifteen individuals have availed the benefits of this facility, marking a positive impact on their lives. Previously, patients from Mangan had to undertake the challenging journey to the New STNM Hospital in Gangtok for dialysis treatment. The availability of local dialysis services reduces the burden of travel and provides a convenient and accessible option for patients in the region.

Dr. Tempo T Kaleon, the Chief Medical Officer of North Sikkim, expressed his appreciation for the state government's commitment to improving healthcare services for the underserved population. He emphasized that the government is dedicated to addressing critical health issues and ensuring that essential services are readily available. The establishment of the dialysis unit at District Hospital Mangan is a step towards achieving this goal, as it significantly enhances the healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The inaugural ceremony of the dialysis unit, held on June 2nd, 2023, was attended by Sonam Pintso, the Area MLA of Dzongu Constituency. Pintso praised the efforts of the government, particularly Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, for prioritizing the healthcare needs of the people. He recognized the diligent work of the medical staff and all those involved in the establishment of the dialysis unit, attributing its success to their dedication and commitment to public service. Pintso also highlighted the government's emphasis on delivering tangible results and called for continued collaboration and teamwork to achieve the common goal of providing quality healthcare to all.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, the SKM-led Government has been steadfast in its efforts to uplift the healthcare sector in Sikkim. The opening of the dialysis unit at District Hospital Mangan is a significant milestone in this journey, as it completes the network of dialysis centers across all districts of the state. This accomplishment not only reduces the burden on the New STNM Hospital in Gangtok but also ensures that economically disadvantaged patients have access to vital dialysis treatment without the financial strain of private hospitals.