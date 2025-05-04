The Sri Sathya Sai Seva Sangathan has launched a major spiritual campaign in Sikkim to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. A ceremonial chariot named Sri Sathya Sai Prempravahini Rath will traverse 165 villages across the Himalayan state from May 6 to May 30.

The campaign coincides with Sikkim's 50th statehood anniversary, creating a dual celebration for residents. The chariot journey, which began from Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, on April 24, will officially enter Sikkim through Rangpo on May 6.

"This is a momentous occasion not just for devotees but for the entire Sikkimese society," said the President of Sri Satya Sai Seva Organisation, Sikkim, Punam Pradhan. "The divine chariot, though devoid of the physical body of Bhagawan, carries His presence, blessings, and message to every household it visits."

The chariot will travel through key districts including Gangtok, Pakyong, Mangan, Ravangla, and Geyzing, as well as interior villages such as Singtam, Rhenock, Dharamdin, and Namchi. Each stop will feature devotional activities including bhajans, Vedic chanting, and spiritual discourses.

State officials, including trust convener Savita Rai, women's wing coordinator Nirmala Pradhan, and education coordinator for North Sikkim Dipen Sharma, have organised the extensive spiritual yatra, which promotes the principle of "vasudhaiva kutumbakam" - the world is one family.

Organisers have emphasised that the journey is entirely non-commercial.

"There is no provision for collecting donations during the chariot visits. Not even a single rupee will be accepted during the darshan," clarified the President. "If anyone wishes to support spiritually or monetarily, they may donate directly to the official trust."

The chariot is one of five travelling throughout India as part of a 500-day journey that will continue through West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, and Manipur before returning to Puttaparthi in 2026.

Beyond spiritual events, the Sikkim Sai Seva team has implemented significant community service initiatives. The women's wing has constructed homes for underprivileged families at costs between Rs 3.5-4 lakh each using personal resources.

"We have constructed 67 homes across Sikkim under our housing initiatives, and several water projects are ongoing," said a volunteer. "This is service to man, which is service to God—our core philosophy."

In Rangnizhi's Palm Village, primarily inhabited by the Lepcha community, the Sangathan is executing a major water supply project to address long-standing scarcity issues.

A special programme is scheduled for May 13 at MG Marg in Gangtok from 8:00 am to 9:30 am, where the public can welcome the divine chariot with cultural and spiritual performances.

With over 150,000 Sai followers across 166 village mandals and seven organisational districts in Sikkim, the chariot's presence is expected to energise communities and strengthen faith and unity throughout the state.

The Sai Seva Sangathan has thanked the Sikkim government, district administrations, and police departments for supporting the safe passage of the Rath Yatra.

"Let us all come together to embrace the divine love that knows no bounds and to welcome this spiritual opportunity that has come to our doorsteps," the President concluded.