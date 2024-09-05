Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), arrived at Bagdogra airport today, kicking off a two-day visit to Sikkim. The minister's primary agenda is to chair a review meeting of the State Level Empowered Committee (SLEC) on September 5-6.

The SLEC meeting is expected to assess ongoing development projects in Sikkim, a strategically important state bordering China, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Upon his arrival, Scindia was greeted by Jigme Samdup Basi, Additional Secretary of Planning and Development, along with officials from the Siliguri Protocol Unit. The minister was accompanied by his Personal Secretary Pratap Singh and Additional Private Secretary Sandeep Bansal.