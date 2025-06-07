The District Commissioner (DC) of North Sikkim has informed that the driver stranded in the higher reaches will be airlifted soon, and arrangements are being made to bring him to safety by helicopter, depending on the weather conditions.

According to the information shared by the DC, the Indian Army has been requested to assist in the evacuation of other stranded individuals in the region.

Those who are not critically stuck can come down with the help of Army vehicles. The evacuation route planned for them is through Zeema, Thangu, and Dongkala – a path known to be safe for military transport.

The Indian Army stationed in the Thangu area has responded to the district administration's request and will help in bringing the people down to safer areas.

The weather in North Sikkim has been unpredictable over the past few days due to rain and cloudy skies, which has made air travel difficult and road movement risky.