Drone flying banned in Sikkim's Gangtok ahead of PM Modi’s visit

The Government of Sikkim has imposed a temporary ban on drone operations across Gangtok district in view of the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an order issued by the Department of Tourism & Civil Aviation, the restriction will remain in force from April 26 to April 28, citing security concerns during the high-profile visit.

The directive states that any violation will invite strict action under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, along with applicable regulations of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Authorities have urged individuals, agencies and drone operators to strictly comply with the order to ensure smooth conduct of the Prime Minister’s visit and maintain public safety.