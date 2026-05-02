Drug bust near Ranipool leads to arrests, including police personnel in Sikkim

A routine vehicle checking operation near Ranipool Police Station led to a major drug seizure and multiple arrests, including that of a police personnel, in a significant breakthrough against narcotics trafficking in Sikkim.

According to officials, a vehicle bearing registration number SK-01-TA-2660 (Alto K10) was intercepted at a drop gate near Ranipool during routine inspection. The driver, identified as Kishan Turi, was allegedly found carrying a large quantity of banned substances concealed inside the vehicle.

Police recovered 2,160 capsules of Spasmo Proxyvo and 150 Nitrosun tablets during the search.

Following the seizure, a case was registered under the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act and an investigation was launched.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly disclosed that the consignment was meant to be delivered to an individual in Gangtok.

Further investigation subsequently led to the arrest of a police personnel allegedly linked to the case.

Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the police personnel but confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and more arrests may follow.

Sikkim Police reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and substance abuse, stating that strict action would be taken against anyone found involved, irrespective of position or affiliation.

The incident highlights the state’s intensified efforts to curb narcotics trafficking and uphold integrity within law enforcement agencies.