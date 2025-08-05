Drugs worth over Rs 7 crore seized in Assam’s Cachar, five arrested

Assam Police recovered drugs worth over Rs 7 crore during two separate operations in the Cachar district, resulting in the arrest of five individuals.

The operation led to the seizure of 216 grams of heroin, 20,000 Yaba tablets, and two vehicles used in the transportation of the contraband.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the social media platform X to confirm the developments, stating, “Rs 7 crore worth of drugs, now in smokes! @assampolice stands firm – no place for narcotics!” He lauded the police action and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to making Assam drug-free.



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The operations were conducted based on specific intelligence inputs, and the necessary legal procedures have been initiated against the accused.

Yaba tablets, a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine, are classified as a Schedule II controlled substance in India and are banned due to their highly addictive nature and severe health risks.

The Assam Police continues to maintain a zero-tolerance approach toward the drug menace, with regular operations aimed at dismantling trafficking networks and protecting the youth from the scourge of addiction.