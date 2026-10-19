Dushyant Kumar Gautam was sworn in as the 19th Governor of Sikkim at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Gangtok on Monday, October 19 succeeding Om Prakash Mathur.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Justice A Muhamed Mustaque, Chief Justice of the High Court of Sikkim, in the presence of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, members of the state Council of Ministers, the Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, judges of the High Court, MLAs and other dignitaries.

Earlier, Chief Secretary R Telang presented and read out the President’s Warrant of Appointment before the gathering. Following the oath-taking, Gautam signed the formal oath of office and affirmation.

After the ceremony, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang introduced the newly sworn-in Governor to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, members of the Council of Ministers, High Court judges, the Deputy Speaker, MLAs and other dignitaries present at the event.

Gautam was subsequently accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Sikkim Armed Police.

The ceremony was attended by the Member of Parliament representing Darjeeling in the Lok Sabha, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Gangtok Municipal Corporation, government advisers, chairpersons, Officers on Special Duty (OSDs), former legislators, representatives of the Army and Central government agencies, and senior state government officials.

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim on October 12, 2026. He succeeds Om Prakash Mathur as the state’s 19th Governor.