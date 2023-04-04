Sikkim's East District, which witnessed a massive avalanche that claimed several lives on April 4, ranks ninth in landslide density and risk exposure among all districts in the country.

According to the Landslide Atlas of India, published by ISRO's Hyderabad-based National Remote Sensing Centre, Sikkim saw 1,561 landslides between 2011 and 2017, with the majority occurring as a result of earthquakes or excessive rains.

In terms of landslip density and risk exposure, Sikkim's South District ranks seventh in the country. "The Himalayas and Western Ghats are extremely prone to mass movements due to steep topography and excessive rainfall," according to India's Landslip Atlas.

Also Read: Avalanche in Sikkim: Search and rescue operations underway, 7 killed

According to a meteorological authority, the East District has been experiencing rainfall and snowfall in higher elevations since Friday. He stated that the weather service has issued predictions and nowcasts for rains, thunderstorms, and lightning in the state's northeast.

The meteorological station in Gangtok, also in the East District, reported 50 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department's Gangtok office.

Officials reported seven visitors were murdered after a big avalanche slammed Sikkim's Nathu La region on Tuesday morning, burying their vehicles under the snow.

The avalanche hit the arterial Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, which connects Gangtok to Nathu La at the China border, around 11.30 am, trapping five-six vehicles with around 30 people under the snow.