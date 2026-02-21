Ecclesiastical Department conducts inspections to enforce slaughter ban in Gangtok

Officials of the Sikkim Ecclesiastical Department carried out inspections across Gangtok and surrounding areas on February 21 to ensure compliance with the ban on animal slaughter during Buddhist holy days.



The inspection team, led by Joint Director Unhen Tshering Bhutia, visited shops and business establishments to monitor adherence to the circular issued by the department. Officials also engaged with shopkeepers and members of the public to raise awareness about the importance of observing the holy days in line with Sikkim’s religious and cultural traditions.



The drive comes after a departmental notification calling for strict observance of the slaughter ban across the state during the first month of the Tibetan calendar. The holy days, including Chothul Dawa (1st to 15th day) and Nangang (30th day), will be observed from February 18 to March 3, and again on March 18, according to the circular.



Business owners were urged to cooperate fully with the enforcement efforts, and officials said such initiatives aim to promote respect for the State’s religious sentiments while maintaining public awareness about traditional observances.