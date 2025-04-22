The Election Commission of India (ECI) has refuted recent allegations of irregularities in the electoral roll, asserting that the claims are unfounded and not supported by any formal objections or appeals during the latest revision process.

In an official statement issued on April 21 from New Delhi, the Commission confirmed that no valid complaints were received during the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Electoral Rolls, which concluded in January 2025. This process, conducted nationwide, included Sikkim, where the Commission reported zero appeals at both district and state levels under the legal provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

The final electoral roll for Sikkim stands at 4,69,925 voters. The revision process involved 573 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and 822 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) representing political parties. Despite this extensive involvement, not a single formal objection was filed—an outcome the ECI says underlines the transparency and fairness of the process.

Nationally, the SSR covered all 4,123 Assembly Constituencies and involved more than 13.87 lakh BLAs and nearly 10.5 lakh polling booths. The ECI’s data, included in a March 7 release, further indicates that states like Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim reported no appeals throughout the revision period.

The Commission’s clarification comes in response to accusations from certain individuals and groups who questioned the integrity of the electoral rolls. With no legal challenges or appeals filed, the ECI has affirmed that the published rolls are final and should be regarded as accurate.