ECI to begin Special Intensive Revision in April 2026; Sikkim voter list under fresh review

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will begin in April 2026. In a letter dated February 19, 2026, the Commission informed Chief Electoral Officers of 22 states and Union Territories, including Sikkim, about the next phase of the nationwide revision.



The Commission ordered the SIR in June 2025 to clean up voter lists across the country by removing duplicate, fake and ineligible names and ensuring that no eligible Indian citizen is left out. In a small state like Sikkim, which has a population of around 6.7 lakh and about 4.5 lakh voters, even minor changes in the voter list can affect the political balance.



Preparations are already under way in the state. On February 17, officials held a review meeting at the Chief Electoral Officer’s office in Gangtok. They said door-to-door mapping has reached 77 per cent completion across the state. Political party representatives were informed that voters who have already been verified will not face fresh checks. However, officials will require those flagged during verification to submit one of 11 alternative documents. Authorities will accept Aadhaar only as proof of identity, not as proof of citizenship or residence.



The issue of voter rolls has remained sensitive in Sikkim for years. Authorities digitised the rolls in 2002.



Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who leads the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, has not publicly reacted to the latest announcement. His government is allied with the BJP at the Centre while continuing to protect Sikkim’s special status under Article 371F. A key question is whether the Certificate of Identification (COI), issued to old settlers of Sikkim, will be required during the verification process. The COI is important for protecting the rights of indigenous Lepcha, Bhutia and Nepali communities.



The Commission has asked states to complete preparations quickly. The SIR exercise forms the final phase of a large national drive that began in Bihar before its 2025 elections and later covered 12 states in October. It now includes the remaining 40 crore electors. In neighbouring Assam, a special revision ended on February 10, during which authorities removed over 2.43 lakh names.



Some opposition parties across India have criticised the SIR, calling it a possible tool for voter suppression. The Supreme Court of India recently allowed the process to continue in West Bengal but asked authorities to ensure fairness.



In Sikkim, officials will face the challenge of reaching remote villages, especially in the North and East districts. As April 2026 approaches, political parties are watching the process closely. In a small state, even minor changes in the voter list can influence future elections. The coming months will test both administrative efficiency and public trust in the electoral system.