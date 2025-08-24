Gangtok among 31 locations raided by ED in illegal betting case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru Zonal Office, on August 22 and 23, carried out a two-day search operation across 31 locations in India, including Gangtok, Chitradurga, Bengaluru, Hubli, Jodhpur, Mumbai and Goa. The action was linked to an investigation against K.C. Veerendra, MLA from Chitradurga district, and others in connection with illegal online and offline betting.

The searches also covered five casinos in Goa — Puppy’s Casino Gold, Ocean Rivers Casino, Puppy’s Casino Pride, Ocean 7 Casino and Big Daddy Casino. Officials revealed that Veerendra was running multiple betting platforms under the names King567, Raja567 and others. His brother, K.C. Thippeswamy, was found to be operating three Dubai-based entities — Diamond Softech, TRS Technologies and Prime9Technologies — allegedly linked to online gaming and call centre services tied to the betting network.

During the operation, the ED seized Rs 12 crore in cash, including Rs 1 crore in foreign currency, gold jewellery worth about Rs 6 crore, 10 kg of silver articles, and four vehicles. Authorities also froze 17 bank accounts and two lockers, while property documents and incriminating records were recovered from the premises of Veerendra’s brother, K.C. Nagaraj, and his son, Pruthvi N. Raj.

The probe revealed that Veerendra and his associates had also visited Gangtok via Bagdogra to explore leasing a land-based casino. According to the ED, seized documents point to complex layering of funds and cash movements.

Following the searches, K.C. Veerendra was arrested in Gangtok on August 23 and produced before a Judicial Magistrate in Sikkim. The agency obtained a transit remand to produce him before the jurisdictional court in Bengaluru.

The ED said further investigation into the proceeds of crime is underway.