Eight families in Sikkim's Tintek Marchak under Zang village seek government intervention over alleged BRO negligence

Eight affected families from Tintek Marchak under Zang village in Sikkim have appealed to the District Administrative Centre (DAC), Gangtok, seeking urgent government intervention, rehabilitation support and action against the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and its construction agency over alleged negligence during road construction work.

In a representation submitted on May 15, the families stated that the ongoing construction of the Dikchu–Singtam road by BRO, coupled with the alleged failure to construct proper drainage systems despite repeated appeals from villagers, resulted in heavy water flow that caused extensive damage in the area.

According to the affected residents, three houses were completely destroyed while five others sustained partial damage, impacting more than eight families and forcing several residents into distress and displacement.

The families further stated that officials from the Rakdong Tintek Block Development Office, Panchayat representatives and the Disaster Management Team had already visited the affected site. During the inspection, it was reportedly observed that while natural calamity contributed to the incident, the damage was significantly aggravated by alleged negligence in road construction and drainage management.

Villagers also alleged that neither BRO officials nor representatives of the concerned construction agency were present at the site despite repeated appeals during the crisis.

The affected families have demanded immediate spot inspection, urgent rehabilitation and relief assistance, strict action against those found responsible for negligence, and the implementation of proper drainage and preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in the future.