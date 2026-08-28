Eight Sikkim pilgrims stranded in Tibet after flash floods, all safe: SSDMA

Eight residents of Sikkim who were on the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra were stranded in Tibet after a flash flood hit the region two days ago, but all of them have been contacted and are safe, the state disaster management authority said on Friday, August 28.

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) said the pilgrims crossed the Nepal-China border on August 25 and were in Saga County on the Tibet side when a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) or flash flood struck the region on August 26, disrupting their movement.

“The eight people from East Sikkim have been contacted and found to be safe,” the SSDMA said.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang spoke to all eight pilgrims over the phone on Thursday and enquired about their safety and well-being, it said.

The pilgrims were reported safe in Saga County, although movement in the region remained affected by the disaster.

The state government has constituted a task force to coordinate, monitor and facilitate assistance to Sikkim residents affected or stranded by the flash floods.

The task force is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and maintaining contact with affected residents and their families, the SSDMA said.

The authority has also set up a 24x7 helpline at the State Emergency Operations Centre for families seeking information or assistance. The helpline numbers are 03592-201145, 03592-202461 and 03592-2025256.

The Nepal-Tibet border region continues to grapple with the aftermath of the flash floods, which left large areas cut off and disrupted movement along the pilgrimage route, the SSDMA said.

Meanwhile, the death toll from flash floods in Nepal rose to 538 on Friday, with more bodies recovered as search and rescue operations continued.

Authorities were proceeding cautiously amid the threat of fresh flooding following a rise in the water level of a lake formed by avalanches along the border with Tibet.

Search and rescue operations continued for the third day, with 7,451 security personnel, including 2,391 Nepal Army personnel, deployed in the affected areas, according to the Nepal Police.

The disaster was triggered on Wednesday when an ice-rock avalanche caused by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream through central Nepal, devastating towns and villages and washing away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges. Hydropower projects were also damaged.